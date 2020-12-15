Winter snowstorm: 6 ways to track its path across the Northeast and NYC

Remember snow? It’s back. Although it’s not officially winter yet, the East Coast of the United States is bracing for a powerful winter storm that could dump close to two feet of snow in parts of the area. According to CNN, more than 45 million people are already under a winter weather watch. New York City could see up to a foot of the white stuff, while parts of Pennsylvania could see up to 20 inches.

The storm is expected to hit Wednesday and continue into Thursday. For many in the region, it’s the first time they’ve had to worry about a snowy forecast in a while—not that anyone is going out much these days.

If you’re looking for ways to track the storm and wintery weather as it makes its way across the Northeast, I’ve rounded up some resources that offer real-time tracking. Good luck!