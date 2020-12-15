advertisement
advertisement
  • 12:17 pm

Winter snowstorm: 6 ways to track its path across the Northeast and NYC

Remember snow? It’s back.

Winter snowstorm: 6 ways to track its path across the Northeast and NYC
[Photo: Jeffrey Blum/Unsplash]
By Christopher Zara1 minute Read
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Remember snow? It’s back. Although it’s not officially winter yet, the East Coast of the United States is bracing for a powerful winter storm that could dump close to two feet of snow in parts of the area. According to CNN, more than 45 million people are already under a winter weather watch. New York City could see up to a foot of the white stuff, while parts of Pennsylvania could see up to 20 inches.

advertisement

The storm is expected to hit Wednesday and continue into Thursday. For many in the region, it’s the first time they’ve had to worry about a snowy forecast in a while—not that anyone is going out much these days.

If you’re looking for ways to track the storm and wintery weather as it makes its way across the Northeast, I’ve rounded up some resources that offer real-time tracking. Good luck!

About the author

Christopher Zara is a senior staff news editor for Fast Company and obsessed with media, technology, business, culture, and theater. Before coming to FastCo News, he was a deputy editor at International Business Times, a theater critic for Newsweek, and managing editor of Show Business magazine

More

Video

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life