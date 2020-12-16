3 ways to stay motivated to achieve big goals

This year has thrown a wrench in everyone’s plans. It can be hard to think about next week, much less next year. And we should just forget about five-year plans, right?

Maybe not. There’s still value in setting goals for your daily/weekly life, for next year, and even the next ten years. The key to making it work now is thinking about those plans differently, with a little more creativity, care, and open-mindedness.

Here are three exercises to help you stay motivated to hit your big picture goals in 2021.

Current Me vs. Future Me

On March 12, 2012, at 6:46 a.m., I opened a notebook and drew a picture of myself on the left-hand page. I was frowning and wearing a pair of sweats. Around that drawing, I wrote: burnt out, selfish, impatient, need to stop flaking.

That was my Current Me at the time. Clearly, I wasn’t in a great state. But once I laid it out where currently I was in life on paper, it was easier to imagine where I wanted to be or what I wanted my Future Me to look like.

On the right-hand page, I drew myself smiling, wearing a dress, my hair in a neat bun. The words surrounding me: confident, strong, independent, balanced, excited for life, and the future.

I called the exercise “Current Me vs. Future Me” and I’ve been doing it every single year since then. Through the years, I find myself looking more and more like my Future Me each time.