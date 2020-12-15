Zoox’s boxy self-driving vehicle looks nothing like a traditional car

The Amazon-owned mobility company Zoox has revealed its autonomous vehicle —a boxy-looking affair that bears few reference points to the human-operated cars we’re accustomed to.

The vehicle has a compact, squarish design, with attractive rounded corners and large glass doors on both sides. There’s no front or back per se–the vehicle can roll in either direction. Inside, you find two seats on each side, facing each other. The vehicle’s main resemblance to conventional automobiles is its four rubber tires.

And despite the big unveiling this week, the vehicle isn’t actually Zoox’s main product. “At the core we’re in the autonomous vehicle rides business,” CEO Aicha Evans says. In other words, Zoox plans to eventually offer a driverless taxi service in urban areas. “We’re reinventing personal transportation to be safer, cleaner, and more enjoyable.”

In that frame, the Zooxmobile’s appearance makes more sense. It was designed to create a perception of slowness and safety—a good first impression to give to Zoox’s future customers, who may be experiencing driverless transportation for the first time. Evans, formerly a high-ranking Intel exec, says Zoox’s experience research team has done a considerable amount of study into the ways people react to autonomous vehicles.

“We wanted a safe and compact design built for urban autonomous driving,” Zoox cofounder and CTO Jesse Levinson tells me. The Zoox vehicle has a powerful electric motor that can propel the car up to 75 miles an hour in either direction. Levinson says the vehicle, while optimized for short, local trips, also had to have enough power for special situations, such as when the best route to a local destination involves hopping on the freeway.

The vehicle finds its way around using cameras, lidar sensors, and radars, most of which are mounted at the four corners of the roof. The views of those primary sensors are overlapping, and together create a 270-degree field of vision, Levinson says.

The unveiling comes about six months after Amazon acquired the six year-old Fremont, California-based startup for $1.2 billion—a price tag roughly equal to the e-commerce giant’s largest acquisitions (Zappos in 2009 and Ring in 2018).