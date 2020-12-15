Spotify announces a multiyear podcast deal with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Announced today, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, signed a multiyear deal with Spotify through their newly formed audio company, Archewell Audio. Through the partnership, the Sussexes will host and produce podcasts that aim to “build community through shared experience, narratives, and values.”

“What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction,” the Sussexes said in a joint statement. “With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other’s stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are.”

Since stepping down from their immediate duties with the royal family in January and venturing toward financial independence, the Sussexes are charting a clear path in media, first with a significant deal with Netflix and now Spotify.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may live in California but the power of their voices rests in their status as citizens of the world,” Dawn Ostroff, Spotify’s chief content and advertising business officer, said in a statement. “That they are embracing the extraordinary capacity of podcasts on Spotify while also seeking to elevate underrepresented voices is a testament to their appreciation for the potential of audio storytelling.”

The first complete series from Archewell Audio is expected to drop in 2021. But a holiday special hosted by the couple is slated for later this month.