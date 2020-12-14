advertisement
  • 10:05 pm

How to watch ‘Tenet’: Stream the Christopher Nolan movie and see what all the fuss was about

No, it’s not on Netflix, but the movie that touched off a debate about cinema in the age of COVID-19 is finally available to stream online.

[Photo: Melinda Sue Gordon/Warner Bros.]
By Christopher Zara1 minute Read
Christopher Nolan’s Tenet touched off a fierce debate about the viability of movie theaters in the age of the coronavirus when it was finally released in early September after multiple delays. In terms of box office performance—the only yardstick that matters to studios—the gamble to release the movie despite a litany of health concerns did not seem to pay off. As the New York Times reported, the big-budget sci-fi movie took in just $29.5 million in its first two weeks, although it performed much better overseas. Americans, it turned out, were not ready to return to cinemas en masse.

And now they don’t have to, because the movie is about to arrive to purchase on streaming platforms. Don’t expect to see it on Netflix or another subscription-based service, however. As is the growing custom, Tenet will only be available on a pay-to-view basis. It is due to be released on Tuesday, December 15. The going rate is $20. We’ve rounded up a few options below, so you can see what all the fuss was about:

About the author

Christopher Zara is a senior staff news editor for Fast Company and obsessed with media, technology, business, culture, and theater. Before coming to FastCo News, he was a deputy editor at International Business Times, a theater critic for Newsweek, and managing editor of Show Business magazine

