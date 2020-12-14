How to watch ‘Tenet’: Stream the Christopher Nolan movie and see what all the fuss was about

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet touched off a fierce debate about the viability of movie theaters in the age of the coronavirus when it was finally released in early September after multiple delays. In terms of box office performance—the only yardstick that matters to studios—the gamble to release the movie despite a litany of health concerns did not seem to pay off. As the New York Times reported, the big-budget sci-fi movie took in just $29.5 million in its first two weeks, although it performed much better overseas. Americans, it turned out, were not ready to return to cinemas en masse.