4 reasons to apply to the 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards

Don’t miss your chance to apply for the 2021 World Changing Ideas awards , which honors products, concepts, companies, policies, and designs that are pursuing innovation for good. There’s a week left before the 12/18 deadline.

Entries will be judged on impact, design, scalability, and ingenuity. You can see the full list of categories and get updates on the judges at the entry page.

In the past, we’ve honored a 3D-printer that prints whole houses, solar-powered refrigerators, a campaign to restore the right to vote to felons in Florida, and a company offering a minimum wage of $70,000 to all its workers. You can read about last year’s winners here. We’re looking at everything from small concepts to the work of the biggest corporations.

Here are four reasons why you should apply:

Tell the world your story

The winners and finalists will be featured in the May 2021 issue of Fast Company (a monthly readership of 700,000) and online on Fastcompany.com (more than 12 million monthly unique visitors and more than 40 million page views).

Get your work in front of Fast Company editors

We are accepting entries in 34 categories, including one specifically about responses to the pandemic, and new categories like software, architecture, and wellness, along with new groups for companies at different levels of maturity. Each category will be judged separately by expert Fast Company editors. If you submit to two or more categories, you will also be eligible for the Company of the Year award.

It’s easy!

The application is just a few questions long. Answer them and you’re done.