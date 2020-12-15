How polling app NewNew represents the new class of social media

As saturated as the market for social media platforms may seem, Courtne Smith, co-founder and CEO of the app NewNew, thinks she’s found a way in—and Snap, as well as investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Founders Fund, and Will Smith, would agree.

NewNew, which launched in September, allows users to create personalized polls and communities around certain topics. There are similar social polling apps like Wishbone, but NewNew has more dynamic uploads with video clips and GIFs as opposed to just static images. And while there’s the capacity to conduct polls on all the major social platforms, to Smith they’ve been “throwaway features”—and by NewNew digging deeper in the space, the app can find its own lane to contend in the crowded landscape.

“You can’t be building the next Instagram or the next TikTok or the next Snapchat—that’s not going to happen for you anymore,” Smith says. “It’s about building your own vertical and owning the vertical that you’re building in.”

Prior to NewNew, Smith spent more than a decade on rapper Drake’s management team handling business endeavors and special projects. Smith also cofounded the hair extension brand Tharen, as well as Suprize, a prize giveaway app that eventually pivoted to become NewNew, which has now made Smith one of fewer than 20 Black female founders in tech to build a startup that has raised eight figures in venture capital.

That said, Smith says throughout her career she really never viewed herself as a “Black, female entrepreneur”—she was just an entrepreneur.

“But it became a thing when I got into tech,” she says. “I didn’t even know about the struggles of other Black women had because I was so heads down, focused on myself. And then when I came up for air, I was like, ‘Oh shit—this is a real problem.'”

According to a survey by Women Who Tech, nearly 50% of women founders were told they would raise more money if they were a man; 59% said they were explicitly propositioned for sex in exchange for investment funding and introductions; and women of color founders were harassed more frequently than white women founders.