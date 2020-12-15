The future of security is about AI, not passwords

The rise of mobile devices in the workplace and companies’ accelerated move to the cloud has opened up a myriad of ways for us to access our virtual workspaces. But as entryways into businesses proliferate, so do more opportunities for digital break-ins. This is why security in the post-2020 world must be redesigned to no longer rely on the construct of trust and traditional forms of authentication such as passwords.

Moving forward, no sign-in should go without suspicion. Instead, we must turn to artificial intelligence to scrutinize digital identities and behaviors in order to verify them.

Today businesses are being called to secure shapeless, collaborative environments, where hybrid and multi clouds prove more resilient and reliable than their brick-and-mortar counterparts. That requires technologies such as AI that can be just as fluid as the times and circumstances we’re living in.

Further complicating the challenge of keeping an organization’s resources and data secure, the “who is who” in a business is changing. The line between who is and who isn’t part of a company’s team is fading away amid the proliferation of remote workforce, the gig economy, and continuous integration of partners into a business’s environment. But in a trustless world where everything is questioned and user personas aren’t easily distinguishable, it’s not enough to be who you say you are; you have to act like it too.

Passwords have long been relied upon as a way to verify one’s identity, but the truth is that digital identities are easy to fake. Behaviors, on the other hand? Not so much.

You can’t trick AI when it comes to bad behavior.

I’ve seen time and time again what happens when security trusts identities and passwords. An employee accesses another department’s records through the company’s collaboration tools and downloads hundreds of files of sensitive HR or financial information. But it turns out that the “employee” was actually a malicious actor who got access through a legitimate user’s email and password.

Now, let’s apply the same scenario to a business whose security model used AI to conduct behavioral analysis. The outcome would be vastly different. The AI would detect an anomaly in the impersonated employee’s pattern, flag it, and block further access. It would do this intuitively based on inconsistencies in a mix of attributes, from keyboard strokes and mouse movements to overall work habit patterns such as that specific user’s typical work hours and the types of folders that person accesses or the speed and volume with which files get downloaded.