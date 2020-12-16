How the challenges of the pandemic can reshape our personal values

One day last week, I went on a hike with a few friends up a mountain. Noting we were breathing hard, one friend shared about an hour into our trek, “It’s also possible to drive up here.”

His comment caused me to remember times in my life when I had driven to a panoramic view. Somehow the view never possessed the ineffable beauty I experienced when I had trudged all the way up to see it.

As we continued walking, and my friends talked about just about the only thing anyone talks about these days (yes, it was the pandemic), the parallel hit me: This has been the largest public health crisis of our lifetimes—barring you are 102 years old. Likely, most of us have never been tested like this before. There have been lockdowns and quarantines; awkward and circumspect attempts at get-togethers; Zoom fatigue; untold tragedy as people we care about become sick and some die—it has not been a cakewalk. It should be no surprise that loneliness, depression, and anxiety have all skyrocketed from pre-pandemic levels.

To derive some meaning from the life challenges we are collectively in the process of confronting, let’s turn the clock back to World War I. Those born before or during this war are known as the “Greatest Generation.” Let’s consider what they endured: from 1914 to 1918, World War I (22 million dead); the Spanish Flu of 1918 (over 50 million dead); the Hoovervilles and immense unemployment of the Great Depression in the 1930s, only to be followed by the unspeakable Nazi atrocities and the US deployment of nuclear bombs in World War II. After all this immeasurable tragedy, what did the Greatest Generation come to experience in their senior years? For many, it was their children dying during the Vietnam War.

This group is called the “Greatest Generation” because they are characterized by integrity, humility, and personal responsibility. Outshining all subsequent generations, they value the collective good and have proven themselves willing to endure great personal sacrifices to win World War II and save the world. How did members of the Greatest Generation stumble on these values? The didn’t. They earned them—by using lessons they learned from hardship to refine what they considered important. As a consequence, they placed a renewed emphasis on family, community, and helping others.

In successive generations, as Harvard professor Robert Putnam documents in his book Bowling Alone, these values have fallen to the wayside. During the 2020 pandemic, valuing our fellow citizens has been superseded, by many, with complaints about mask wearing and the infringement of their individual rights.

Our values have plummeted as concern for others has been replaced by social-media-abetted polarization and capitalism writ so large that the CEO no longer earns eighty times—as he or she did in the 1980s—but now over six hundred times what the janitor takes home to her or his children. In 2018, the top 0.1% earned 196x, what the bottom 90% earned, per year.