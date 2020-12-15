5 ways to bounce back after a pandemic job rejection

Anyone who has been turned away (or given complete silence) from a hirer knows that rejection is a frustrating and unpleasant experience. And when you’re tolerating a job you dislike, dealing with a challenging work situation, and desperate for a fresh, new beginning, getting rejected from a job opportunity hurts that much more.

On top of that, you may be struggling to keep your spirits high during the pandemic. Over the past few months, I’ve crossed paths with clients who have had their job offers rescinded, seen their entire industries stop hiring, and encountered indefinite delays to job transitions.

Making these five adjustments to how you manage rejection during these difficult times can help you remain productive and bounce back despite any setbacks you may face in your job-search process.

1. Recognize (and control) self-sabotaging beliefs

When you’ve been turned down for a professional opportunity, it’s hard not to take things personally. Yes, reflecting on what it is you could have done differently can be useful, but if this exercise devolves into questioning your self-worth or professional value, you may find yourself getting lost in this spiral self-talk, which will only hurt you in your next interview.

It is more productive, during these uncertain times when you may feel more emotionally tested, isolated, and burned out than usual, to try your best to be kind to yourself. Remind yourself of professional accomplishments, tracing the path from where you first began. Remember that more opportunities are always out there.

A key component of handling rejection is about believing that a single setback is not necessarily indicative of how things will transpire again in the future.

2. Adopt a new approach

Beyond strengthening your confidence, you must also get realistic about your strategy. If you do find your job outreach, applications, or interviews falling flat, consider different tactics. In an employer’s market, the onus is on you as a candidate to find ways to set yourself apart from others and stand out in a crowded field of candidates.