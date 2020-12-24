How designers are memorializing the biggest tragedy of the century

The end of the COVID-19 pandemic is still far from certain, but the memorials are already taking shape.

Some are temporary efforts, like the thousands of tiny flags planted on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., and the drive-by tribute in Detroit featuring oversize photos of pandemic victims. Others are digital, with cities like Chicago and Glendale, California, creating simple memorial pages on their websites and inviting residents to submit photos and remembrances of lost loved ones.

But now, at the end of a very painful year in which more than 1.6 million people have died worldwide because of the pandemic, the tributes and memorials are beginning to take a more traditional and permanent form as public spaces of remembrance, reflection, grief, and hope.

These three memorials—either planned or already under construction—offer a glimpse of how this most wide-reaching and devastating global event will be remembered in physical form.

The architectural

On the rocky coastline of Montevideo, Uruguay, what may be the first formal memorial is now being built. Titled the World Memorial to the Pandemic, it’s a massive, 130-foot circular dish of concrete and steel with a central opening looking down on tide pools. Designed by local architecture firm Gómez Platero and privately funded, the $1.5 million project will create a rare new public space in the capital city, but just far enough away from the hustle and bustle to allow for quiet reflection.

“The circular geometry of the memorial summarizes the concept of unity and community and gives us a scale of measurement of the force of the sea, a place of shelter, and exposure to the wind,” Martín Gómez Platero, the project’s lead architect, told Fast Company.

Construction began in October and is expected to last five months. The government has officially signed off on the project, and it will be completed under the direction of the office of the president of Uruguay.