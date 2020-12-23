Dating consultant seeks investors. Can clients play matchmaker?

advertisement advertisement

Editor’s Note: Each week Maynard Webb, former CEO of LiveOps and the former COO of eBay, offers candid, practical, and sometimes surprising advice to entrepreneurs and founders. To submit a question, write to Webb at dearfounder@fastcompany.com.

Q. I’ve built very nice relationships with some of my clients, some of whom have helped test and give feedback for my newest venture, an app in the same space as my consulting business (dating). Some of them do angel investing, or they know people who do. I’m currently fundraising for my app; is it inappropriate to ask them if they can help introduce me to investors? —Founder of a new app Dear Founder, The answer is no, it is not inappropriate at all. When people have an amazing experience with someone—and on something that matters—they are open to and excited about an opportunity to work together again. I can think of few things more important than finding a soul mate. If you helped facilitate that, or helped your clients find happiness, they have a bond with you. You have already worked on something meaningful and purposeful, and now you should figure out what you can do together to help people find more harmonious relationships and make the world better.

