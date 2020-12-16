Here’s how to deal with ‘brutal’ feedback from employees

Editor’s Note: Each week Maynard Webb, former CEO of LiveOps and the former COO of eBay, will offer candid, practical, and sometimes surprising advice to entrepreneurs and founders. To submit a question, write to Webb at dearfounder@fastcompany.com.

Q. I just received some brutal feedback. People who work for me think that I’m not capable of doing things right. Others say my heart is in the right place, but my execution is off. What am I supposed to do?

—Founder who is struggling

Dear Founder,

I am sorry you are going through this. It’s very hard to take in this kind of feedback.

At the same time, it’s also important to remember that this is someone’s opinion. That doesn’t make it real. Everyone has perceptions. You have to figure out what is legit and what is not.

Soliciting feedback is a great way for a top exec to learn and grow. I admire that you took this step. Start with an open mind. Try to understand where their advice is coming from. Even if you disagree, sharing feedback is hard and you should view their consideration as a gift.