The best practices to manage a remote workforce—during the pandemic and beyond

Looking back on 2020, a diverse number of companies were caught off guard by the need to quickly pivot to remote and hybrid environments . Many leaders found that their supply chains weren’t nearly as flexible as expected and their internal communication was lacking, increasing the difficulty of working outside of the office . However, there have been a plethora of companies pioneering the remote and hybrid workforce movement since the early 2010s.

For a good part of my career, I’ve managed teams that have had remote members, as well as some that adopted a hyflex (or “hybrid flexible”) work format. Prior to the pandemic, one-third of our team was remote full-time, while another third worked remotely, part-time. From my experiences, I’ve found that there are certain nuances to to managing those operating remotely compared to those working the office; it’s more than just seeing and collaborating with your co-workers over screens.

Now, with remote and hybrid work presumably here to stay, I’m sharing my most trusted tips on how to best manage a distributed workforce.

Collaboration-friendly spaces are essential



The technology investments you make are crucial to not only the long-term success of your company, but also the day-to-day operations. These details contribute to how your teams communicate with each other, with their customers, create presentations, and everyone else. Think about how your team can be impacted by hiccups with internal systems and technology.

Guaranteeing you have the right systems in place isn’t only an operations play—it’s a collaboration and creativity must. By getting your technology right, you bypass a whole array of inconveniences.

Moreover, if your space isn’t set up for remote or hybrid collaboration, it’s wasted space and a missed opportunity for your business. Leaders need to recognize that now is the time to start thinking about outfitting their current office spaces—ensuring that these spaces will be conducive to working with employees not always being in the office. That includes adjusting the conference room setup so it’s optimized for hybrid presentations and internal brainstorms, filled with large whiteboards that can be seen on camera, using video conferencing technology that has clear picture and sound, so those who aren’t present in-person are still in the loop and being heard.

Upgrade existing hiring and onboarding practices



The end of the year is a great time to reflect on your current hiring and onboarding processes. Right now is the time people are evaluating their financial situations and looking at their goals for 2021. With potential candidates on the market and those looking for new opportunities, it’s ripe for a reboot in how your team is approaching the hiring and onboarding process.