advertisement
advertisement
  • 4:01 pm

Breaking: Ideo is laying off 8% of its global workforce

The storied design firm is facing the effect of a COVID-19 downturn.

Breaking: Ideo is laying off 8% of its global workforce
[Photo: James Leynse/Corbis/Getty Images]
By Mark Wilson1 minute Read
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Ideo is one of the most famous global design agencies in the world. Founded in 1991, it is celebrated for popularizing the modern corporate mantra of design thinking. It’s also known for a top-tier client list including companies such as Coca-Cola, Disney, and Apple, with estimated annual revenues of more than $100 million.

advertisement

But Ideo has shared with Fast Company that, due to the economic downturn of COVID-19, the company will be laying off 8% of its global workforce. Its current headcount appears to be around 700 people.

The layoffs will occur in Ideo’s offices in North America and Europe. Its Tokyo and Shanghai studios will be unaffected.

“These moments are very painful, but we needed to better align the company to meet the needs of our clients and the current market,” an Ideo spokesperson writes via email.

This story is developing.

About the author

Mark Wilson is a senior writer at Fast Company who has written about design, technology, and culture for almost 15 years. His work has appeared at Gizmodo, Kotaku, PopMech, PopSci, Esquire, American Photo and Lucky Peach

More

Video

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life