Tata Harper, cofounder and co-CEO of Tata Harper, shares her media diet

This weekly digital newsletter covers global topics, from style and fashion to politics and the environment. Every article is interesting and insightful.

[Illustration: Dominic Bugatto]
By Yasmin Gagne1 minute Read
Newsletter

Air Mail
Instagram

@goop
An amazing visual source for everything from wellness and style to beauty.

Podcast

FatMascara
[This podcast is] made for anyone who is beauty obsessed! Each week, guests share their insights and experiences in the beauty industry.

Twitter

@mindbodygreen
For my daily dose of quick tips and tricks on all aspects of well-being whether it be physical, spiritual, or emotional.

