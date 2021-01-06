Tata Harper, cofounder and co-CEO of Tata Harper, shares her media diet

Newsletter
Air Mail
This weekly digital newsletter covers global topics, from style and fashion to politics and the environment. Every article is interesting and insightful.
@goop
An amazing visual source for everything from wellness and style to beauty.
Podcast
FatMascara
[This podcast is] made for anyone who is beauty obsessed! Each week, guests share their insights and experiences in the beauty industry.
@mindbodygreen
For my daily dose of quick tips and tricks on all aspects of well-being whether it be physical, spiritual, or emotional.