How much plastic Amazon packaging is ending up in the ocean?

As online shopping has surged during the pandemic, it’s also driving up the amount of plastic packaging that’s ending up in landfills—or escaping into the ocean. Because it’s the world’s largest retailer, Amazon is likely responsible for some significant percentage of that increase. But despite the company’s very public push for sustainability, it won’t disclose its plastic footprint. Instead, a new report from the nonprofit Oceana tries to estimate how much plastic waste the company is creating.

In 2019, the report says, Amazon was responsible for the use of an estimated 465 million pounds of plastic packaging. As much as 22 million pounds of that may have ended up in rivers, lakes, or the ocean. That’s roughly as much as dumping the contents of a plastic-filled delivery van into the water every 70 minutes.

Since Amazon won’t share data about its plastic use, the nonprofit made estimates based on market data about plastic packaging in the countries where Amazon operates and its market share in each country, including its marketplace vendors. The company reportedly shipped more than 7 billion packages in 2019. Based on a recent study in Science that estimates how much plastic waste escapes into waterways—as much as 11% of all plastic waste—Oceana estimates that 22.44 million pounds of Amazon’s plastic waste had the same fate.

“We think it’s important to have the baseline out there,” says Matt Littlejohn, senior vice president for strategic initiatives at Oceana, which studies plastic’s impact on marine life in its effort to protect and restore ocean habitat. Sea turtles, for example, often mistake plastic bags or plastic “air pillows” from packaging for jellyfish and end up eating them; ingesting around a dozen pieces of plastic can kill them.

The total amount of waste from Amazon orders is potentially even larger than the Oceana’s conservative estimate, Littlejohn says. (It also doesn’t include the footprint of original packaging from manufacturers.)

In a statement, Amazon disputed the estimate, saying that it uses roughly a quarter as much plastic in its packaging, and that it has reduced total packaging over the last five years—although much of that reduction came from using fewer cardboard boxes, not necessarily less plastic. Amazon also disputed how much of its packaging reaches waterways, saying that the report overestimated ocean plastic from countries like the U.S., although the U.S. is one of the world’s top contributors to the problem.

Oceana defended its research, saying that until Amazon transparently shares data, the nonprofit stands by its estimate. And if Amazon’s overall plastic use is actually a quarter of the estimate—or around 116 million pounds—that’s still a massive amount of plastic.