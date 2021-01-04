Pattern Beauty CEO and Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross takes our career questionnaire

advertisement advertisement

Fast Company: What’s your best habit, and what’s your worst?

Tracee Ellis Ross: Finding joy in life and overthinking. FC: What do you do when you’re creatively stuck? TER: I play dress-up in my closet and style a great look, or I organize. FC: Is there a businessperson you admire? TER: Madam C.J. Walker. She used her voice and power to expand the playing field and encourage empowerment and equity for Black women. FC: Is there a buzzword you never want to hear again?

TER: Diversity training. What is actually needed is anti-racism training. FC: How do you unplug? TER: Take social media off my phone, and spend some time with trees. FC: Is there a book you recommend to everyone? TER: When Things Fall Apart, by Pema Chödrön. It taught me how to be with the inevitable pain of life instead of being afraid of it. FC: What’s the advice you’re glad you ignored?

TER: When I told a member of my team some years ago that I wanted to start a haircare line, their idea was to start a line of wigs! FC: What advice would you give your younger self? TER: Things go slower than you think they should. And that doesn’t mean you are doing anything wrong. Trust the pace. FC: Did you have a career fork in the road? TER: Breaking my contract with MTV for the hip-hop sketch-comedy show Lyricist Lounge in order to get cast on Girlfriends. Also, leaving a speaking engagement to audition for Black-ish. I had to give the speaking engagement job their money back (which I needed). Favorite Instagram accounts

FC: Do you have a work uniform?

TER: Sweatsuits, a bold lip, and a hoop earring. We are in a pandemic so . . . ya know. I miss a tux jacket and a high-waisted trouser, but no need [for that] for Zoom meetings. FC: What’s always in your bag? TER: KN95 masks, hand sanitizer, my phone, AirPods, a Tatcha Serum Stick, Mountain Valley water, and Pattern hair ties and pins. FC: Do you have a favorite object in your office? TER: My crystals, pictures of me and my mom, and my Kayo O’Young pink vase. FC: How do you exercise?

TER: I have been doing the Tracy Anderson Method for almost 10 years, and gyrotonics has been at the core of my self-care for almost 25 years now. FC: What TV show are you mid-binge on? TER: Schitt’s Creek. It is hilarious and Catherine O’Hara is an absolute genius. FC: Do you have a mantra? TER: “May the space between where I am and where I want to go inspire me.” FC: What is your go-to food for fast fuel?

