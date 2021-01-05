The song that Ceremonia founder Babba Rivera plays for a mellow morning

Waking Up
“Banana Pancakes,” Jack Johnson
“Banana Pancakes” is a forever favorite. It always sets the tone for a slow morning.
Working Out
“Dance Monkey,” Tones & I
This song always puts me in the best upbeat mood. I sometimes play it back to back while running when I need an extra boost.
Driving
“Fast Car,” Tracy Chapman
It’s the ultimate cruising song—I love listening to this song when driving upstate.
Get Psyched
“Passionfruit,” Drake
“Passionfruit” is my go-to when I need to prepare for a big presentation or speaking event.