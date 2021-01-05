advertisement
  7:00 am

The song that Ceremonia founder Babba Rivera plays for a mellow morning

Jack Johnson’s ‘Banana Pancakes’ is a forever favorite.

[Illustration: Dominic Bugatto]
By Yasmin Gagne1 minute Read
Waking Up

“Banana Pancakes,” Jack Johnson
“Banana Pancakes” is a forever favorite. It always sets the tone for a slow morning.

Working Out

“Dance Monkey,” Tones & I
This song always puts me in the best upbeat mood. I sometimes play it back to back while running when I need an extra boost.

Driving

“Fast Car,” Tracy Chapman
It’s the ultimate cruising song—I love listening to this song when driving upstate.

Get Psyched

“Passionfruit,” Drake
“Passionfruit” is my go-to when I need to prepare for a big presentation or speaking event.

