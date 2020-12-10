How to watch the ‘Best of Broadway’ special live on NBC without cable

If you’re like me and have been missing the thrill of live Broadway musicals over the past nine months, this might just be the next best thing. A benefit called One Night Only: The Best of Broadway will air tonight on NBC and will feature cast performances from a number of shows that were shuttered in March when the coronavirus pandemic first struck New York City.

Performances include songs from Chicago, Jagged Little Pill, Diana: The Musical, Jersey Boys, Mean Girls, Ain’t Too Proud, and Rent. The two-hour event will be hosted by Tina Fey, who wrote Mean Girls, which I saw and loved during happier times. (Don’t judge!) The special will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. It’s slated to air on NBC tonight (Thursday, December 10) at 8 p.m. ET.

If you’re a cord cutter who wants to stream The Best of Broadway live on your TV, phone, or computer, you’ll need access to NBC. Here are a few options:

Stream for free

Locast : This nonprofit streaming service lets you watch broadcast networks in 23 markets and counting. Find Locast here.

: This nonprofit streaming service lets you watch broadcast networks in 23 markets and counting. Find Locast here. Over-the-air antenna: As a reminder, NBC is available over the air.

Stream on a subscription service

The following paid streaming services include NBC in their bundles. You can often get a free promotional week if you haven’t signed up before:

Stream on NBC’s website or mobile apps

If you have login credentials from a pay-TV company, you can stream NBC live on the network’s website or via its mobile apps on iOS or Android.