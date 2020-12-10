advertisement
How to watch the ‘Best of Broadway’ special live on NBC without cable

Miss Broadway? Stream this musical benefit special tonight. It’s for a good cause.

Patti LaBelle performing in One Night Only: The Best of Broadway. [Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC]
By Christopher Zara1 minute Read
If you’re like me and have been missing the thrill of live Broadway musicals over the last nine months, this might just be the next best thing. A benefit called “One Night Only: The Best of Broadway” will air tonight on NBC and will feature cast performances from a number of shows that were shuttered in March when the coronavirus pandemic first struck New York City.

Performances include songs from Chicago, Jagged Little Pill, Diana: The Musical, Jersey Boys, Mean Girls, Ain’t Too Proud, and Rent. The two-hour event will be hosted by Tina Fey, who wrote Mean Girls, which I saw and loved during happier times. (Don’t judge!) The special will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. It’s slated to air on NBC tonight (Thursday, December 10) at 8 p.m. ET.

If you’re a cord-cutter who wants to stream “The Best of Broadway” live on your TV, phone, or computer, you’ll need access to NBC. Here are a few options:

Stream for free

  • Locast: This nonprofit streaming service lets you watch broadcast networks in 23 markets and counting. Find Locast here
  • Over-the-air antenna: As a reminder, NBC is available over the air.

Stream on a subscription service

The following paid streaming services include NBC in their bundles. You can often get a free promotional week if you haven’t singed up before:

Stream on NBC’s website or mobile apps

If you have login credentials from a pay-TV company, you can stream NBC live on the network’s website or via its mobile apps on iOS or Android.

About the author

Christopher Zara is a senior staff news editor for Fast Company and obsessed with media, technology, business, culture, and theater. Before coming to FastCo News, he was a deputy editor at International Business Times, a theater critic for Newsweek, and managing editor of Show Business magazine

