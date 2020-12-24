advertisement
Jessica Lessin, editor-in-chief of The Information, loves a spy thriller

The more I thought I knew what would happen next, the more I was wrong. I was devastated when it ended, but it ended so well.

[Illustration: Dominic Bugatto]
By Yasmin Gagne1 minute Read
Homeland

The more I thought I knew what would happen next, the more I was wrong. I was devastated when it ended, but it ended so well. (Showtime)

The Bureau

A great love story. A twisted plot that keeps you on your toes. No episode has ever let me down. (Sundance Now)

Tehran

The great female lead (a Mossad agent caught in Tehran), clever setup, and mountains of suspense in every episode have me hooked. (Apple TV+)

Money Heist

The story of how a cadre of thieves robbed the Royal Mint of Spain. How are they going to get out? (Netflix)

The Americans

This show offers a great history lesson, an acting tour de force, and constant suspense. (Amazon Prime)

