As the Electoral College votes, let’s make sure Trump pays a real price for trying to break democracy

At some point during the last few hazy weeks, we reached the Groundhog Day portion of the 2020 election.

Every day became the same, stuck in a perpetual loop of Donald Trump screaming that the election was stolen, right-wing media cheering him on, Republican politicians offering either complicit silence or full-throated support, and rank-and-file MAGA hats making life hell for local officials who refuse to help overturn the election—all based solely on conspiracy theories and lies. It’s been like this for weeks, with no significant change except for the rising number of lawsuit losses and the rising likelihood of Trump supporters resorting to violence. Meanwhile, the danger of this moment and the flagrant disregard for democracy by one of the country’s two major political parties remains dramatically underplayed by most media outlets. Unlike actual purgatory, this moment clearly has an ending: January 20, when Joe Biden will be sworn in as America’s next president. And the tenor of Trump’s more professional defenders may even change after the Monday, December 14, elector college vote, when Biden’s clear victory becomes even less disputable. What remains unclear for now, however, is whether Trump will face any consequences for dragging America through such morally and legally murky depths—during a pandemic surge, no less—all under pretenses that have proven false again and again. Obviously, Trump—who was famous for stiffing his contractors—has become accustomed to paying no political price for being proven wrong in matters of vital importance. He’s mostly managed to avoid paying a price for anything. But America can’t afford him ducking the bill this time. Instead, the country needs to consecrate into history that Trump was dead wrong about the election being stolen from him, and that there was a cost for undermining democracy over a lie. Trump’s entire political career has been fueled by brazen assertions and paranoid predictions that were all eventually debunked, along with the ossified strategy of never, under any circumstances, admitting he’s wrong or apologizing for anything. By successfully changing the subject each time, often by spinning out a fresh conspiracy theory, Trump has somehow always evaded any consequences. And the inability of his political adversaries to hold his feet to the fire over any of these lie-based campaigns is how we arrive at the moment in which we now find ourselves.

The most innocent possible way to frame all of Trump’s various campaigns based on lies is that he earnestly believes in them. (The fact that, once proven wrong, he inevitably disputes the proof should dissuade anyone from accepting this interpretation.) But even through this most generous lens, a penalty is still merited for someone so influential being so wrong about something so important. Trump still has a responsibility to admit his “error” to all and suffer the consequences. If he won’t do so willingly, which of course he won’t, the rest of the world has a responsibility to do it for him, and set the record straight for history. If a man publicly accused a neighbor of robbing his house, and then it later turned out the man couldn’t prove he’d even been robbed at all, at the very least that man would owe his neighbor and the public an apology. Depending on how loud he’d been screaming about the theft, however, and the size of his megaphone, he might be subject to some litigation as well. It really is that simple. And even though Trump has never had to pay a political price for pushing a lie as far as it could go, what happens if he is never held accountable for pushing lies about the one political price he ever did have to pay? Let it be known forever that when democracy served Trump his only major loss, Republicans rose en masse and demanded to invalidate democracy. The GOP has spent the six weeks since the election either actively assisting their leader, or merely stating that he’s within his rights to pursue legal recourse. Once the options for that recourse run out, though; once every last lawsuit has been tossed, and all the so-called evidence deemed insufficient; once the electoral college votes for Joe Biden; once the last lingering shadow of a doubt dissipates in the popular imagination; Trump’s last presidential crusade of lies needs to be met with a restorative campaign of truth. When Biden takes over in January, he would do well to go Scorched Earth on Trump and Trumpism. Before the next administration turns the page, it needs to get everyone on the same page about what the previous president and his cohort was willing to do to retain power. Investigate everything, expose everything, enforce consequences.

