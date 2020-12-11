These are the best COVID-19 signs we’ve seen

Which is odd, because they’re informational COVID-19 posters. You know the ones. “Wash your hands.” “Keep six feet of distance.” All typically conveyed in a clean, no-nonsense fashion. But with a range of splashy, high-contrast colors, asymmetrical layouts, and a bunch of googly-eyed, anthropomorphic monsters, this new poster series by the San Francisco-based interior design studio

is the 2D equivalent of a warm hug.

The signs are available for anyone to download and post for free, and they’re some of the best we’ve seen. Somehow they’ve managed to convey important medical information in a way that comes across as heartwarming. They dissociate medical advice from the trauma of the pandemic by doing away with stark messaging and visuals. They’re quirky and bright. They have smiling cartoonish creatures. They catch your eye.

“We were seeing all of our favorite places boarded up and covered with generic, under-designed signs,” says O+A brand director Elizabeth Vereker. “The counter to that would be to continue the message but bring brightness and humility to them, to remember that we are all in this together.”

The O+A posters pull directly from the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (which has its own series of print resources, but they mostly rely on text and lists that are both easy to gloss over and difficult to understand at a glance). The O+A team wanted to spruce up the CDC’s advice to make it more casual, approachable, and fun, Vereker says. Instead of “Wearing a mask prevents the spread of the virus,” the posters read “Chin up. But Keep it Covered.”

Vereker, along with her team of four brand designers, drew inspiration from everything from geometric abstraction and Swiss design to the shapes and graphics of the studio’s hometown San Francisco in the ’60s to classic concert paste-up posters that use blocky type on a colorful, gradient background. Vereker and her team completed 97 posters in a span of about five weeks, in an effort to help improve COVID-19 communications where they could, and to give themselves a creative outlet.