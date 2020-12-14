What toys from the past can tell us about how we predict the future

If there’s one thing we know for certain about the future, it’s that we don’t know what will happen. But we can—and do—try to make predictions: about how climate change will affect our planet, what will happen to the economy, which jobs will be in demand and which ones will be obsolete.

What if those predictions actually ended up affecting how the future unfolds, like self-fulfilling prophecies? It’s a question plaguing futurists, and now a project is trying to illustrate the problem by showing how things created in the past have colored the present. The simplest examples—items that truly shape the minds of our next generations—come in the form of children’s toys.

The Museum of Future History’s first exhibition, Toying With Tomorrow: Playthings That Anticipated the Here and Now, is curated by experimental philosopher Jonathon Keats and timed to debut at the UNESCO (the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization) High-Level Futures Literacy Summit.

The idea was sparked by a growing concern among futurists, Keats says, that we have been “colonizing the future” with visions and predictions of what it will bring, and that those visions limit the opportunities or possibilities of those future generations. But this can be an abstract concept to grasp.

“What we needed was some way in which people could recognize the phenomenon in their own lives, and they could use that as a means by which to consider what sorts of predictions they make, what sort of impact those predictions might have going forward—individually as well as collectively in a society,” Keats explains. “Toys have a very direct way in which they influence the future through the children who play with them.”

Consider the Dick Tracy Wrist Radio from 1946, on exhibit because it may have “stoked the desire for, and helped inspire eventual development of, wearable communications devices including the Apple Watch,” an online pamphlet about the museum reads. Or Meccano, one of the first construction sets from 1901. It used interchangeable metal parts and was influenced by the concepts of the Industrial Revolution. “In marketing materials, the product was presented as a sort of apprenticeship-in-a-box, teaching ‘correct’ engineering principles,” the exhibit materials note. While it may have taught kids how to build, it only taught them how to build in one way, and only with certain materials.

Considering how these toys may have shaped our future is only one purpose of the museum. The other is to foster more open-ended forward-thinking visions—to challenge designers, toy makers, and society in general to create futures without limitations imposed by the past. Some people have argued we’ve now overbuilt our world; a recent study found that the mass of all of our human things—buildings, roads, cars, and so on—is greater than the weight of living things.