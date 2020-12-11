Can you smell your coffee? If not, you should get tested for COVID-19

Smell loss—called anosmia—is a common symptom of COVID-19 . For the past nine months, the two of us—a sensory scientist and an infectious disease epidemiologist —have applied our respective expertise to develop smell-based screening and testing programs as part of a response to the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic.

In early October, one of our graduate students shared the story of her mom and her daily coffee routine. It illustrates perfectly how smell checks could be used as a screening tool for COVID-19 infection. One afternoon, our graduate student’s mom went to make her habitual cup of coffee only to discover she could not smell or taste it. She’d heard from her daughter about COVID-associated anosmia, so she next tried smelling some pine-scented cleaning spray and couldn’t smell that either.

Given her sudden and unexplained anosmia, our student’s mom quarantined herself and got a COVID-19 test, which came back positive. By taking her smell loss seriously, getting a rapid test, and self-isolating, she created a dead end for the virus, breaking the transmission chain before the virus could spread to anyone else.

By some estimates, 44% to 77% of people with COVID-19 lose their sense of smell. But many are unaware they have lost their sense of smell until they actively try to smell something that should have an odor, like scented candles. This is why we are encouraging people to actively try to smell something each day. Sudden unexplained anosmia is a specific symptom of COVID-19. It can be used as a daily DIY screening tool by individuals, providing another tool in the fight to contain COVID-19.

A smell stopper

COVID-19 affects your sense of smell in a different way than a common cold does. When your nose is stuffy, odorants—the lightweight odor active molecules found in the air—are physically unable to reach the smell receptors at the top of your nasal cavity.

With COVID-19, loss of smell is instead caused by a signaling disruption. Research has shown that the virus attacks cells behind the bridge of the nose immediately next to olfactory neurons. These supporting cells are covered with many of the ACE2 receptors that the virus exploits to enter cells, so they are especially vulnerable. This tissue becomes inflamed, temporarily disrupting the ability of the olfactory neurons to signal the presence of an odorant.

Unlike the common cold, many COVID-19 patients also lose their sense of taste as well as chemesthesis—the ability to sense the tingle of carbonation or burn of chili peppers.