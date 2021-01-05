10 ways to get a better night’s sleep in 2021

advertisement advertisement

It has not been a good year for sleep. Between a pandemic, social unrest, an election, and the stresses of working (or learning, or teaching) from home, millions of us are experiencing “coronasomnia.” That’s why two months ago, I started to take a CBN tincture, in hopes that it would combat the hours of blue light exposure and heightened holiday-related anxiety that were plaguing my sleep habits.

With one 50-milliliter drop of Ned Sleep Blend—half the recommended dose—I drifted into a peaceful, uninterrupted sleep for eight full hours (two more hours than usual, for me). I’ve since incorporated a half-dropper of Ned into my bedtime routine—and while it lacks the instant catalyst that melatonin or over-the-counter medications provide, it settles my mind into a restful, deep sleep as soon as I shut my eyes. Ned Sleep Blend - $96 “We all have hectic days and tend to stay up really late, and our brains get confused about when to be alert, when to be sleepy, and when to be sleeping deeply,” explains Dr. Nitun Verma, a San Francisco sleep physician and spokesperson for the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. “Once upon a time when we all used to work outdoors, the sun would go down over a period of hours. It would get cooler, darker, quieter, and your brain would get the sense that it was time to go to sleep.” If you’re in search of a good night’s sleep, don’t worry—you can still help your brain recognize it’s time to wind down just by building out a routine, Verma says. For example, he recommends cleaning up your workstation when you’re done with work for the day. “That concept helps your brain understand, ‘Hey this activity is over. And now I get to have personal time and to relax.’ It shows your brain that you’re getting ready to sleep.” For the rest of your evening, here are some of our best suggestions for calming down, cozying up, and getting some shut-eye. Prismatic Plants Goodnight Tincture

Prismatic Plants’ Goodnight Tincture combines all the relaxing elements of cannabis without the unwanted side effects: “CBD by itself is not sedative—what it does do is help calm a busy, racing mind,” says founder Sarah Polansky. “If you need assistance in making your mind and body tired, then CBN is what you will want to take.” Good Night features a blend of adaptogens, MCT oil, and terpenes with 300 milligrams of full-spectrum CBD and 10 milligrams of CBN—enough to help you doze off, but not so much that you get a “cannabis hangover” the next morning, Polansky says.

