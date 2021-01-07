These 4 digital fitness apps will help you get in shape on your lunch break

It’s 2021 and the pressure is on for it to be the #BESTYEAREVER—or, OK, just better than last year. And a good way to start is to shake up your workout routine. Gyms and studios are (mostly) still closed or limited, and your at-home practice might be lagging. But like all other industries speeding to pivot to the new normal, streaming fitness services are stepping up, advancing their tech, and upgrading their offerings to be something to get excited about. Here are four fitness subscriptions to get you moving and feeling great.

Obé Fitness

You may already know Obé Fitness from their social media ads, featuring their colorful, aesthetic vibe and dance party soundtracks. But in December, the fitness streaming platform debuted Workout Parties for doubly fun sweat-social time. Pick any of the 22 daily live sessions or choose from more than 5,400 on-demand, and join up to eight pals for an immersive, interactive workout that replicates an in-person class experience. (Non-Obé subscribers receive a free two-week trial to test drive the platform with a party invite.) Obé classes range from Hard AF Pilates to Gratitude + Grace Yoga Flow, and feature a dreamy (but energizing!) flow of pastel neon lights inspired by artists James Turrell and Dan Flavin. It’s so hypnotic that you might even forget you’re working out—but don’t worry, your muscles won’t.

NEOU

For $59.99, NEOU gives unlimited access to their extensive library of fun, unique, live and on-demand workout classes. For some, the flat cost is an easier pill to swallow than signing onto yet another monthly subscription—but a vibrant, ever-changing cast of instructors and concepts will keep you from getting bored. (If you’re nervous about the flat investment, don’t worry: a seven-day trial is available.) Familiar faces and popular fitness name brands make the annual price even sweeter: Take a bodyweight boot camp hosted by DJ Steve Aoki, FitChoreo classes with Beyoncé’s lead backup dancer and dance captain Ashley Everett, and barre sessions via the popular studio Forme Method.

P.volve

For low-impact body- and skill-inclusive workouts, P.volve may be your streaming service of choice. Many workouts can be enhanced with P.volve’s range of resistance bands and weights (though other brands, I assume, are also fine), but most are mat-based and can be performed with your own body weight and a few minutes of your day. Their programming is designed to get strategic, muscle-carving, core-strengthening sessions into the daily schedules of busy people. While they’re definitely more chill than your average workout class—both in tone and in practice—they’re one designed for long-term growth, with easy-to-learn routines and thoughtful instructors who know there’s more to a workout than just sweating.

Barre Body

Join one of Australia’s hottest boutique barre studios for strengthening, lengthening classes is now formatted to be done on your lunch break (or really any other increment of time you have to work out.) Their empowering, rotating schedule varies from heart-pumping cardio to their signature sculpting barre to pre- and postnatal classes. Also, if you’re looking to pick up a pro skill during lockdown, Barre Body offers Teacher Training (not included in the streaming subscription), so aspiring fitness masters can pick up 150 hours of virtual training for barre and mat or reformer Pilates.