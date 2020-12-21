16 gift cards that will please anyone on your shopping list

So you forgot to buy that one person a gift this year. It’s been a pretty bad year, to be fair. But still, no excuses. Gift cards are available 24/7 and can be delivered and redeemed with the click of your mouse. Here are some of our favorite brands offering e-gift certificates that can be emailed within seconds. Plus, some of our favorite product suggestions if you want those extra brownie points.
No one has to know you forgot. It’ll be our little secret.
Outdoor Voices
For both bodies in motion and not, Outdoor Voices’ comfy, stylish athleisure attire is really the perfect balance of performance and pleasure. With their e-gift card, they can indulge in some our personal favorites, including the All Day Sweatpants ($88), made with the aptly named Cloudknit, and the Exercise Dress ($100), a stretchy, super soft, wear-it-anywhere dress with built-in shorts and shelf bra.
Summersalt
Gift them a way to brighten their wardrobe with the color-blocking queens of Summersalt. Beyond their signature ruched and flattering swimwear, lounge and active attire is where the brand shines. They’ll have their pick of the coziest cashmere (starting at $35) and cute patterned athletic sets (starting at $55) in ditsy florals and marbled swirls.
Buck Mason
L.A.-based Buck Mason sells rugged but luxurious elevated attire for heritage gent in your life. Their slim structured sweats ($85) are a WFH favorite, but we recommend they consider splurging on effortlessly polished the Felted Chore Coat ($225) or the Vintage Cashmere Shawl Cardigan ($225) for the next unexpected time their boss asks them to turn their camera on.
Lunya
They can pick up their own covet-worthy Washable Silk Set ($178) from chic sleepwear brand, Lunya. In eight easy-to-love shades, the 100% machine washable silk is designed to keep them cool, while the generous, trapeze shape is comfy enough for all night wear.
Puma
Whether they need new kicks for running or street, Puma has creative and tech-enhanced styles for the whole family. Look out for the LQDCELL line of trainers (starting at $80) as well as the extremely cute Charlotte Olympia collaboration, complete with a sporty take on the brand’s signature Kitty Phone Pouch ($50).
Sorel
They can grab a pair of fashionable but also performance-ready winter boots with a gift card to Sorel. We love the Joan of Arctic Next Boot ($250) — a mid-calf snow shoe with a chunky platform, faux cuff, and 100g of insulation with waterproof seams.
Dermstore
The skincare expert in your life will love a gift card to Dermstore, where they can indulge their deepest premium product desires. The expertly curated retailer features a huge collective of prestige beauty brands, but if they’re looking for suggestions, we recommend celeb hair whisperer Harry Josh’s hot tools line (starting at $90) that comes in an unmistakable mint green.
Brooklinen
Treat them to the a great night’s sleep (many times over) with a Brooklinen gift card. Fine bed linens aren’t the only thing the easy-care essentials brand excels in (though the Classic Percale Sheets are pretty amazing), Brooklinen also has super soft loungewear (starting at $28) and bathrobes (starting at $88).
Freshly
Give them a night off from the kitchen with a week or so of Freshly’s ready-to-eat meals, prepped by a chef and portioned just for them. Each week, they’ll be able to select from more than 30 healthy, balanced entrees designed to be heated and on the table in three minutes.
Alo Yoga
Whether they’re aligning their chakras or stretching out on the couch, Alo Yoga’s reliably cute and comfortable attire is welcome treat for the zen master of your house. Their gift card opens the door to the brand’s extensive yoga and leisurewear, but also, IMO, one of the best mats on the market: the $100 Warrior Mat.
Milk Bar
Give them a sugar rush with an e-gift card toward Milk Bar’s signature delectable treats. There’s the unbeatable Milk Bar Pie ($46), a not-too-sweet rendition of a Southern classic, and the absolutely addictive Cake Truffles ($24 for a dozen).
Sur La Table
Send them a Sur La Table gift card to upgrade their kitchen like a pro. We recommend Castel’Pro’s French-made, 5-ply, 9-piece cookware ($769.85) that stands up to everyday wear and tear but still looks like a million bucks.
The Sill
Send a green thumb a gift card to plant purveyors The Sill and watch them light up with glee. They’ll have their pick of house plants—both real and faux—as well as other flora-related swag, like Plant Mom totes ($16) and stylish ceramic planters and pots (from $14).
Uncommon Goods
There’s a little something for everyone (seriously) on eclectic e-boutique Uncommon Goods, making it the perfect gift certificate for your holiday list wild card. If you’d like to nudge them in a specific direction, we are big fans of the 2021 Manifest Calendar ($28) (monthly “Magic Eye”-style optical illusions for anything but a repeat of this year) and the Magnetic Propagation Station set (from $38), so they can keep their plant babies in full sun and out of the way.
Dame
If they know, they know. Or, here’s a good way to help them find out. Dame makes minimalist intimacy toys that look as good as they feel. Send a gift card to an extra special someone who could use some pep in their step—er . . . or you know what we mean.
Away
Leisurely travel may seem like a distant fantasy right now, but there’s one way to fight the wanderlust: get prepared. Away’s signature rolling suitcase ($225), is always worth a gander, but we’re also big fans of their new travel bags (from $125). With the same smart, minimal design as their hero product, this line of soft luggage is perfect for weekend getaways and spur-of-the-moment day trips.
Fast Company may receive revenue for links to products on our site.