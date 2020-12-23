How to get the most out of Wayfair’s end-of-year clearance sale

Following 2020, the phrase “out with the old and in with the new” has never felt so necessary. Give your personal space a joy-sparking makeover with Wayfair’s End-of-Year Clearance sale . The mega e-retailer and its sister sites— Joss & Main and AllModern —are giving 2020 a proper send-off with up to 70% off their home furnishings, appliances, and accessories.

Through January 5, furniture, storage, decor, and electronics for every room in your home will be up for grabs. We have our eyes on deep discounts on home office furniture and outdoor furnishings, including 50% off organizational systems and ergonomic computer desk essentials. But it’s been a tough year, so don’t hesitate to treat yourself to a comfy new sectional sofa at up to 60% off or a mattress, now starting at $199.

Wayfair’s Clearance Sale features thousands of markdowns, so whittling your wish list down might be tricky. Here are some of our favorite items to help set your inspiration into action.

Foundstone Rustic Z-Frame Wardrobe with Shelves

Get your wardrobe overflow under control with this rustic farmhouse garment rack. The two-tier hanging rods offer lots of space to organize your outfits, while built-in shelves keep hats, accessories, or shoes at an arm’s length.

Kava Straight Rectangular Chair Mat

Add a little padding to your workspace with a woven kilim-inspired chair mat. Not only will this desk-size mat provide a buffer from your office chair scraping away at your floors—it’ll provide a smooth surface to wheel and spin with ease.

AllModern Saddle Task Chair

Through a blend of vintage and modern, this low-back leather desk chair is a handsome addition to your WFH space. Reviewers rave that it’s comfortable, stylish, and—best of all—is extremely easy to assemble.

Bungalow Rose Monestime 18″ Round Pouf Ottoman

Give your favorite seat in the house some boho flair with a round jute pouf. This one comes in several color-blocked colors—including light pink and dark gray—or can be purchased as is, perfect for adding simple, natural texture to an already cozy space.