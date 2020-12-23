Why paper planners are the best way to stay organized in 2021

Now more than ever, my phone and laptop are inundated with Slacks, emails, and meeting reminders. Most of my 2020 social life now resides on my phone, in constantly chiming group chats and texts, which stack up under “Take some time to breathe” reminders from wellness apps (lol, okay), and increasingly ridiculous and alarming news headlines. Every time I open my phone to do one thing, I fall down a rabbit hole—checking Instagram, replying to texts, wait, what did I need to do again? If you’re experiencing the same, I can’t recommend a paper planner enough.

I’ve bought a Moleskine XL soft cover every December for the past six years. It’s such a known entity in my life, my oldest brother bought me a custom embossed one for Christmas last year. Each left-side page is a weekly calendar with space to mark meetings, while the right is a blank, lined sheet of paper to fill up with notes and tasks. In an ever-changing world, it’s so dependable: No matter what meeting I’m in, call I’m on, or project I’m tackling, I know that everything I need to know is located in one analog place that won’t freeze up, shut down, or ever require a call to IT to access.

And in the very weird year where all the days, weeks, and months seemed to blend together, the paper record has helped me keep track of life. When was the last time I took a day off? Check the planner. When did we last have a meeting? Check the planner. It’s all there. Alongside scribbled phone numbers and meeting times, there are doodles and interview quotes: From May, “It really gives you perspective.” From June, “There’s a hopefulness to this project that there’s life after this.” From September, “We said we were running a marathon, not a race. Now we’re in an iron man.”

I don’t know what 2021 will hold, but I know that like 2020, I’ll do the best I can under the circumstances. And while I’m doing it, I’ll keep track of it in my planner. If you’d like to join me, here are some great options.

The Completist Daily Planner

Associate editor Yaz Gagne fell down a rabbit hole looking for the perfect planner this December and ultimately landed on the beautiful Daily Planner from Completist. She writes: “This planner has two things going for it: It’s undated, so I don’t feel bad if I stop filling it out for a while, and each weekday has its own page. There is a section to write out my to-do list, another to fill in appointments and meeting times, and a box for random notes. The planner is made by a family-run music printing business (the pages are printed on thick music paper) and is bound so that it lays flat. It comes in a selection of artistic prints including various terrazzo styles—I like Bookends No.1.”

Poketo Concept Melon Planner

For daily to-do list types, Poketo’s sunny Concept Planner is the perfect way to keep tasks straight. In addition to year-long and month-long calendars to write in appointments, work phases, and other important dates, the majority of the pages are set up as weekly spreads, with space to list goals, random ideas, and individual checklists for each day of the week. This planner is undated, which means you can pull it out for busy bursts and leave it aside during slower time periods (if they ever come) without wasting any pages. We love it in the tropical melon color.

At-A-Glance Monthly Planner

Fast Company managing editor April Mokwa (aka the woman that keeps us all on schedule) is another paper-planner enthusiast, and she recommends the At-A-Glance Monthly Planner for anyone who needs to keep their dates (and deadlines) straight. “I don’t keep track of weekly items or need a bunch of extra notes pages, so I like that it serves my need without any excess paper that I won’t use,” she says. “I also love that it’s spiral bound and will lay flat for easy writing.”