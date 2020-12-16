Will the pandemic make Seasonal Affective Disorder worse?

If you’ve been feeling off since daylight savings time, you aren’t alone. With shorter days and colder temperatures, as we work our way through fall and winter, many people find themselves experiencing symptoms typically associated with depression. For a good portion of these individuals, these symptoms return around the same time every year. And that’s not a coincidence. It’s actually diagnosable.

Seasonal Affective Disorder—the abbreviation for which is, yes, SAD—is a type of depressive mood disorder that’s related to changes in season. Symptoms can include feeling sluggish and moody and having difficulty concentrating. It begins and ends at around the same time every year, most often in the fall, and continues through the winter months.

In a typical year, it’s estimated SAD affects 10 million Americans. But 2020 isn’t a typical year and the holiday activities people ordinarily might look forward to—which can help offset symptoms associated with SAD—may now be out of reach. With COVID-19 case counts skyrocketing across the country, many local governments are implementing lockdowns similar to those from the spring. As a result, things like family gatherings with friends and family, corporate holiday parties, and holiday travel are either not possible or strongly ill-advised. And trying to decide whether an activity is acceptable or not is a stressful experience in and of itself given the inconsistency around changing public health guidelines. People are consequently facing yet another period of adjustment as we reckon with a holiday season that is far different from any before.

Clinically speaking, we’ve never had a set of variables quite like those from this year, so it’s not yet clear how COVID-19 might affect the number of people who will suffer from SAD. The best thing you can do is arm yourself with the facts about SAD so you can do what you can to avoid it and, if you can’t, seek treatment if necessary. Let’s break it down.

What is SAD and what causes it?

As noted above, SAD can feel a lot like depression but isn’t persistent throughout the year. People with SAD may experience a consistently gloomy mood, loss of interest in activities they once enjoyed, trouble sleeping, and low sex drive. Changes in appetite and weight are also not uncommon. In particularly bad cases, symptoms can be cognitive—like having trouble recalling just-learned information or a difficulty in finding the right words when speaking. SAD is four times more common in women than it is in men and the age of onset is usually between 18 and 30.

The exact cause of SAD is unknown, but research points to decreased exposure to daylight as the main contributor. Sunlight exposure stimulates the hypothalamus, a part of the brain that helps control your circadian rhythm. Lack of light throws the circadian rhythm off, which can cause the brain to produce too much melatonin and release less serotonin. The result leaves many people feeling low and lethargic.

Beyond daylight and brain function, we don’t yet know how the stresses that people have endured this year might make them more susceptible to SAD than previous years. With restrictions being recommended on holiday travel after a year spent mostly in social isolation, there’s no shortage of reasons for people to not feel their best.