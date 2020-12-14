How Solo Stove’s smokeless fire pits became a must-have pandemic item

The question of how to responsibly see close friends in a pandemic on a chilly night is a vexing one, especially when you’re living in Brooklyn, one of the most densely packed spots in the United States. The answer, I’ve discovered, is a stainless steel ring of fire.

On a recent weekend, in a socially distanced Brooklyn backyard, the centers of attention were a birthday girl and the heat coming off the “bonfire,” a 20-pound, 14-inch mid-size version of the Solo Stove line of wood-burning fire pits. If you haven’t seen one of the three models in action yet, you likely will soon. The four-year-old invention has become something of a must-have pandemic item, thanks to an ingenious way of blazing wood, which puts off an ample amount of heat, eliminates messy cleanup, and doesn’t require people who get lost in the flames to go home and wash their hair before bed.

The Solo Stove fire is built from the bottom up. The 19.5-inch base, where the wood sits, has ample vent holes, which send preheated oxygen skyward through dual stainless steel walls, and out upper vent holes just below the stove’s apex. What that all adds up to: The stove creates secondary burn with a more complete combustion and a 700-to-1,000-degree conflagration with a lot less smoke than you’re used to.

Clay Risen, the owner of the particular Solo Stove I experienced—and planner of his wife’s seven-person birthday soiree—says he’s so happy with his purchase that he’d “be out there with a glass of bourbon every night, if only cheap firewood was easy to come by in Brooklyn.”

“There’s no denying that relaxing around a fire is a primal activity,” says Solo Stove CEO John Merris. It is not, however, human nature, which may come as a surprise to so many of us who love sitting around a campfire—passing a bottle, telling ghost stories, roasting marshmallows, and singing along to an acoustic guitar. The positive emotional and intellectual connotations of sitting around a fire are cultural, a tradition coming out of colder European countries with a history of celebratory bonfires, says Daniel M.T. Fessler, a professor of evolutionary anthropology at UCLA. In the United States, that tradition has been further shaped by fantasies of rugged individualism and the idea of camping as a recreational pastime, especially this year.

Fessler, author of the 2006 anthropological study “A Burning Desire,” explains that fire has a deep evolutionary history long predating our species and that controlling it was a key to human development. Unlike beer-bellied gorillas, humans have both big brains that need a lot of energy and small digestive tracts, which evolved through a much higher quality diet, thanks to meat and tubers cooked on an open flame. Animals had already done the hard work of digesting nutrients from plants and such; fire reduced pathogens and parasites. As a result, fire allowed for bigger human brains, the kind that, 790,000 years later, ensures that those warming themselves around the smoke-less blaze won’t piss off the condo association.

“Fire has been critical in human evolution, and our minds reflect this. Throughout human history, young kids have always wanted to learn about fire. But in societies where fire is still an important everyday tool, once kids understand and harness its power, it is no more fascinating than a Leatherman,” says Fessler, who also directs UCLA’s new Bedari Kindness Institute. “In such societies, fire is not the focal point of entertainment or social interaction. Americans, who have the luxury of not needing fire, find it nostalgic, reassuring, and comforting.”