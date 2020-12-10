FDA advisory council signals support for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

A panel of vaccine and infectious disease experts advising the Food and Drug Administration voted to approve Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 16 years and above. The decision is likely to influence whether the FDA moves to approve the vaccine under emergency use authorization.

The vote was 17-4 with one abstention. There are have been more than 15 million COVID-19 cases in the United States and 285,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Up for debate was whether there was enough data to ensure Pfizer’s vaccine would be safe and effective for certain groups. The FDA received Pfizer’s analysis on the efficacy of its vaccine on November 14. Findings from the company’s Phase III trial were published on Thursday in the New England Journal of Medicine. The study concluded that the vaccine had a 95% protective effect against COVID-19, seven days after the second dose. The majority of the Phase III participants had received a second dose by November 13, 2020.

Dr. Mark Mulligan, director of the vaccine center at New York University, which participated in Pfizer’s trials, says he hopes the FDA takes the advisory panel’s recommendation. However, he reminds Americans that even with emergency authorization, the vaccine will not come out overnight. “It’s not going to be like a light switch and off,” he says. “It will be like a dimmer where we gradually turn up the dial.”

The vaccine meets much of the criteria for receiving the FDA’s emergency use authorization. The medical product is effective—over 50% efficacy—against the disease. The committee agreed that the known and potential benefits of product outweigh the known and potential risks. And there is no adequate approved and available alternative to the product for preventing or treating the disease.

The main questions the panelist had were around whether the FDA should limit the EUA to specific groups that the CDC has already identified as a priority: healthcare workers and nursing home residents. There is concern about the lack of data for certain groups of people, like 16-17 year olds, in whom there is a low incidence of disease. While there was also thin data for Native Americans, Black Americans, and Latino Americans, because of the high rate of disease among these populations, experts felt they should be not be left out of the EUA.

Attorney Sheldon Toubman, who is the citizen representative on the committee, suggested that the FDA approve Pfizer’s vaccine under an EUA for the two groups of concern until it can be approved under a Biologics License.