Why you should still take days off this holiday season

The holidays are coming, and as the year draws to a close, you may look back and realize that you didn’t take much of your vacation time. During the pandemic, most people were unable to travel, and so they may have felt that it wasn’t worth taking time away from work. The thinking is that if you can’t play hard, you should just keep working hard.

There are many good reasons to use your vacation time. In a number of ways, getting away from work can change your perspective. Here’s how:

It shows you the scope of your problems

When you go to work every day without fail, it seems obvious what tasks you should be working on. Your work life takes on a narrative that is shaped by the requests of your supervisors, conversations with your colleagues, and your own planning around what needs to be accomplished.

But it can be hard to figure out whether the accomplishments you strive for are really adding up to something significant that you will look back on with pride. Stepping away from your job for a week and engaging in other activities can break that narrative. Now, you’re talking to other people, reading other things, and remembering what it’s like to be a citizen of the world.

As you do that, you may also find that you change your mind about the overall importance of aspects of the contribution you are trying to make at work. Perhaps there are jobs that are lower down in your queue that deserve more attention. After some time away, you may find yourself adjusting the priority of some goals. That exercise may allow you to feel better about what you achieve at the end of the year.

You can better see how you allocate time

Even if you are happy with the central mission of the job you have, you may still find you have trouble making substantial progress on it. That mission that drives your enthusiasm for your work is often an abstract statement of what you want to accomplish over a long period of time. But your day-to-day work life is filled with particular emails, meetings, calls, and reports that must be completed.

When you are up close and personal with your to-do list, it can be hard to escape the lengthening list of items added to it. As a result, you may find yourself checking off a lot of boxes without actually making progress on that all-important mission.