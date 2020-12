Clicking on a phishing email. Sharing a device with children. Being lax with passwords. These simple acts can put an entire company at risk. When employees can work from anywhere, the universe of threats to your company’s data rises exponentially.

The key to protecting your company lies in educating your employees and establishing clear policies and security protocols. In this brief, engaging video, Lenovo shares some of the basics that can make a big difference in your company’s cybersecurity.