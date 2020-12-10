6 secrets of entrepreneurs that can help you in the workplace

Employers want people who can adapt, reskill, and assume new roles . In fact, a new survey by Deloitte found that 72% of executives considered those abilities their top-ranked elements for navigating future disruptions. But, surprisingly, just 17% of those same execs think their workers are ready to do those things. Nearly two-thirds said they plan to reimagine work within the next three years.

There’s another universe of people who regularly adapt, reskill, and shift roles: entrepreneurs. “At this moment in time, we’re obviously experiencing more turbulence. There’s a lot more uncertainty. There’s a lot more risk. That’s what entrepreneurial people are constantly navigating,” says Amy Wilkinson, founder of innovation advisory company Ingenuity and author of The Creator’s Code: The Six Essential Skills of Extraordinary Entrepreneurs.

In her entrepreneurial leadership course at Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business, Wilkinson teaches her students about the mindset and skill set required for entrepreneurs to create and scale high-growth businesses. And many employees could get ahead in the workplace by adopting many of those skills, too. Here are some of the most important:

Find a gap

By definition, entrepreneurs are people who look for a need in the marketplace and fill it. To do so, they’re tuned in to gaps and opportunities to create solutions. That’s also a valuable workplace skill, Wilkinson says. “Even if you’re on your team and in your silo in your division, you still want to be able to spot opportunities that others don’t see,” she says.

To do so, stay curious. Ask questions. And truly listen to some of the challenges your colleagues and customers are facing. This curiosity and information-gathering are going to help you identify ways to create or suggest your own solutions. Contributing in this way helps the overall team and can make you a critical and creative resource.

Be nimble

Once successful entrepreneurs spot opportunities or areas where things aren’t working, they make adjustments quickly, says performance coach Jason Selk, author of Relentless Solution Focus: Train Your Mind to Conquer Stress, Pressure, and Underperformance. They understand the two-step approach to get to solutions:

Recognize the problem. But don’t get stuck in “problem thinking,” where you’re mired in the negative aspects of the situation. Focus on the solution. When you’re seeking solutions, you’re thinking more creatively and can begin making adjustments and taking steps toward turning around the situation or seizing the opportunity.

Learn what you don’t know

When you’re responsible for running every aspect of your company and learning what you need to grow it, “you’ve got to learn what you don’t know—fast,” says business coach Dave Sinclair. One of the best places to start is knowing yourself, he says. Review assessment test results. Look deep to find out what your strengths, motivations, and weaknesses are. Then, look around you at the resources you have: learning and development programs, books, mentors, and other places to learn and grow your skill set.