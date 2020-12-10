Sorry, but Apple’s over-ear AirPods Max are actually good design

Apple released a pair of wireless over-ear headphones yesterday, the latest in its AirPods line. The pricey $549 AirPods Max also come with a very confusing carrying case, which became the butt of jokes across Twitter. (Pun intended.) Is it a purse? Is it bra with a handle? Is it a Minion butt? Apple enthusiasts weren’t mad, just disappointed.

But while Twitter did what it does best—offering the spiciest hot takes—experts say that AirPods Max are actually a strong design showing in a crowded market. (The case is a different matter. More on that later.)

This isn’t the first time a new Apple release has been met with fervor. In fact, it’s part of an “bash now, buy later” Apple trend. Take the iPad, which initially drew strong backlash. Or the 2016 launch of the original AirPods, which was criticized for the price ($159) and the fact that they’re so darn easy to lose. Now, AirPods are Apple’s second most popular product, behind the iPhone, and have 71% of the totally wireless headphone market revenue, according to 9 to 5 Mac.

The noise -cancelling AirPods Max headphones feature rounded over-ear cups with memory foam, and they can independently pivot and rotate to fit the contours of your head. Telescoping headband arms extend to help get the right fit, and a breathable mesh headband is designed to distribute the weight of the headphones evenly. The headphones come in five colors with a soft metallic finish.

It’s clear Apple has found a foothold in the space, and its new over-ear addition give Bose and Sony more to worry about. Mark Rolston, founder and chief creative director of Argo, says that on a pure design basis, he finds them “beautiful.” In fact, he’s already ordered a pair.

On a technical level, the headphones have a simple elegance. Though he has a few surface level critiques, like the bulbous shape of the ear pieces, which Rolston says aren’t efficient, overall he thinks the headphones are an example of sophisticated simplicity. Unlike other headphones, these headphone ear cups don’t have any visible part lines that indicate how they were assembled; they appear to be made as one cast piece.

Rolston calls the headband that goes over the crown of the head “gorgeous.” Whereas Bose headphones might have a clunky black plastic headband, the AirPods Max has “one of the simpler crowns of any set of headphones,” says Rolston. Rolston hypothesized it’s likely made of one cast soft rubber coated piece of metal with the netting in between. He appreciates how simple the headband is—it seems to be one piece, with just a rod at each end connecting it to the ear cups.