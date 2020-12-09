Tinder and Megan Thee Stallion will give you $10,000 to stop being so shy in your profile

Dating Sunday (the first Sunday in January) has been dubbed the Super Bowl of online dating, with activity historically spiking as people look to start the new year with a new boo. While Tinder didn’t offer specific data, the company confirmed that Sundays are usually the busiest days on the platform and Dating Sunday is the busiest of the year.

In an effort to increase matches, Tinder is teaming up with rapper Megan Thee Stallion for the Put Yourself Out There Challenge (#PYOTChallenge), a campaign to push Tinder members to create or edit their profiles to show more of their true personalities. The top 100 members will each receive a prize of $10,000, judged in categories such as most personality, most creative, most original, most real, and so forth.

The #PYOTChallenge was prompted by a recent Tinder study that found 57% of its members want their profiles to reflect their authentic selves, but only 27% feel like they actually do.

“There are a lot of the tropes that you have to be the best version of yourself when you’re dating. And your interests should be long walks on the beach and working out,” says Nicole Parlapiano, VP of marketing at Tinder, North America. “We thought, what if we had an environment where people just felt okay saying, ‘I’m having trouble getting out of my sweatpants today and I played five hours of Mortal Kombat‘?”

To encourage members, Parlapiano says the company enlisted Megan to act as the face of the campaign and help choose the top profiles, because she’s the most relevant embodiment of what it means to be confident in all areas of your life.

“She has many different interests: She’s really into anime. She’s a gamer. She’s a college student, “notes Parlapiano. “There’s a lot that she’s not afraid to put out there.”