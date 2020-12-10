Adidas’s latest shoe wasn’t sewn together—it was forged like metal

Performance is the muse of the $60+ billion sneaker industry. In the last few years especially, new foams, fabrics, and production processes have truly moved the needle for athletes, allowing them to run faster and crush old marathon records . But the technologies drive new aesthetics, too, turning physics into fashion statements.

And that’s what we’re seeing today with the introduction of Adidas Futurenatural, the company’s latest technological breakthrough. In layman’s terms, Futurenatural allows Adidas to form a shoe without seams. How? The shape of the top of the shoe is molded (rather than sewn)—and at the exact same moment it’s being shaped, this “upper” is fused to the bottom of the shoe with high pressure and heat. Adidas goes so far as to call the shoe “forged,” like a piece of steel, even though the core components appear to be polymers.

Why? The big motivation behind Futurenatural was to create a shoe that fit people better, explains Rashad Williams, senior director of footwear at Adidas Basketball. Specifically, Futurenatural creates a better feeling of “lock down”—or when a shoe pulls the top of a person’s foot down tightly to offer more stability.

The project began with two years of research, during which Adidas scanned thousands of people’s feet from around the world. As the second-largest global sportswear manufacturer, you’d think Adidas would already have a huge library of 3D scans. After all, even Target scans its own customers to better design clothing for the growing American waistline. But in all actuality, Adidas did not.

“A lot of companies don’t [have a library],” Williams says with a laugh. “They have scans of some of the athletes [they] work with. We have James Harden’s feet in a library for sure—a mold of his foot. But we don’t have regular consumers. There’s a generic approach around fit . . . and I think that’s probably one of the areas our industry is a little slow on.”

After scanning, Adidas developed a new last—the term for a 3D model that represents the shape of a foot. “[We were] trying to figure out what’s the right sweet spot between wide feet, narrow feet . . . or you play a lot of basketball, you might have a lot of calluses on your feet,” Williams says. The company wanted to accommodate all of these edge cases better than it had in the past.

But the shape is only part of the equation in shoe design. How a shoe is built is as important as why and for what purpose. Alongside this newly modeled last, Adidas questioned its own manufacturing process. Working with one of its factories, designers and engineers developed the aforementioned production process, which could support this new last shape. Crucially, Futurenatural is made to be compatible with Adidas’s existing technologies, like its energy-return Boost foam and Lightstrike cushioning.