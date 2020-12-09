Watch: Google’s ‘Year In Search’ recap video is a bit different this year—like everything else in 2020

Google has released its annual “Year In Search” video for 2020. The video is traditionally one of the highlights of the year-end roundups that most tech giants release, but this year the company’s “Year In Search” roundup is a bit different—like everything else in 2020.

For starters, the 2020 Year In Search video is narrated with a poem written and spoken by poet Kofi Dadzie, a Ghanaian American based in Boston. The video also features an original song this year, instead of using a pre-existing one. That song is called “Together” and was created by Grammy-winning producer Peter Cottontale, with collaboration from Cynthia Erivo and Chance the Rapper.

Alongside the Year In Search 2020 video, Google also revealed some of its top trending searches for 2020 across multiple categories. Google defines the top trending searches as those “that had a high spike in traffic over a sustained period in 2020 as compared to 2019.”

The top trending searches in the U.S. for varying categories for 2020 include:

Searches: Election results

Election results News: Election results

Election results People: Joe Biden

Joe Biden Actors: Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks Definitions: WAP

WAP Loss: Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant Near Me: Covid testing near me

Globally, the top trending searches for the same categories for 2020 include:

Searches: Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: Coronavirus

Coronavirus People: Joe Biden

Joe Biden Actors: Tom Hanks

You can check out all of Google’s top trending searches for 2020 here.