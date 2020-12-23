advertisement
How Walmart+, Target Shipt, and Instacart Express stack up against Prime

In the COVID era, it’s all about delivery—and Target, Walmart, and others are coming for Amazon’s share of the market.

[Illustration: Miguel Monkc]
By Zlati Meyer1 minute Read
Since Amazon Prime debuted in 2005, retailers have been scrambling to match its convenience—but never more urgently than during the pandemic, as consumers moved to shopping online. In September, Walmart introduced Walmart+, a membership that offers same-day delivery using stores as hubs. Target purchased delivery service Shipt in 2017 and rolled it out at its 1,800 locations, plus other retail partners. In 2019, e-commerce logistics company Shopify debuted a $1 billion fulfillment network to give merchants two-day shipping capability.

Sources: The U.S. Census (E-commerce as percentage of sales), MarketingCharts.com/eMarketer (Key players), corporate websites (Membership models), Supermarket News (Third-party operators), corporate investor relations unit counts (Physical footprint)

