Lessons from Covid: What we learned and how life changed

Eight months after offices locked down, schools shut their doors, and hospitals started bracing for an onslaught of COVID-19 patients, we are well into a second major surge. December 9 delivered the highest number of single-day deaths from the virus since the onset of the pandemic, more than 3000. Yet, the following day, we received a glimmer of hope when an FDA panel gave the green light to Pfizer’s COVID vaccine, which will go into use within a matter of days.

While the days of the pandemic may now be numbered, we face some grim weeks ahead, as death tolls continue to climb toward what the University of Washington predicts will total more than half a million by April.

What have we learned from this scourge? Even after nearly 300,000 American deaths, some (led by our lame duck Denier in Chief) continue to downplay the risk. A poll conducted for Fast Company by Harris found that those who had firsthand experience with the virus were more likely to take it seriously.

Some other key findings:

We’re getting tired of taking extra precautions. Twenty-seven percent of Americans say they are less likely to engage in certain safety measures.

When asked why, they gave opposing answers: 43% said it was because they had accepted the pandemic isn’t ending soon and 27% said they were less wary because a vaccine will be available soon.

Nearly a quarter responded they would rather take their chances contracting COVID-19 than inhibit their accustomed freedom.

Though 53% of American plan to be vaccinated, a quarter are still wary of it, and 19% never plan on getting the vaccine.

Our health depends on the health of those around us, so these are sobering statistics. And while a vaccine may help eradicate the virus, the toll that COVID-19 has taken – on hospitals, on mental health, on politics, on the economy – may require decades of recovery.

In an effort to shine a light on what we may have learned thus far from the pandemic, we commissioned half a dozen articles.

First, in an exclusive interview with staff writer Ruth Reader, emergency physician and Brown University associate professor Megan Ranney describes the challenges and heroics she’s witnessed on the frontlines of the battle against the disease.