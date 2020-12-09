4 simple, kind ways to boost your mental health this winter

The coronavirus pandemic has forever changed many social constructs that we’ve taken for granted—including face-to-face interactions, feeling safe, and traveling around the holidays. In this new normal, many might be feeling “ compassion fatigue ” from the collective trauma experienced this year. The pandemic has highlighted a host of complications that many have never experienced, ultimately causing anxiety due to unanswered questions about the future.

According to Everyday Health and The Ohio State University, 91% of people believe that mental health is just as important as their physical health, yet only 33% said they were likely to ask for help or seek out counseling. When preparing for an isolating holiday season, it’s important to be honest with yourself about mental health, take time to regroup, and focus on things important to you.

So, how can one prioritize their mental health and get through an atypical holiday season? As corny as it sounds, it’s as simple as being kind—to yourself, to others, to your community.

1. Show yourself kindness

Holidays are already stressful, and this feeling can be exacerbated during a pandemic, making it even more important to be kind to yourself. This can be as simple as indulging in self-care, trying something you’ve always been interested in or thinking about things from a new perspective.

It’s also important to look for positive differences in this season than in previous years—maybe you aren’t seeing your aunt who never fails to ask, “When are you getting married?” Perhaps you can also avoid awkward encounters at the holiday office party. If setting up decorations in your home brings you joy, start putting them up now. If decorating for the holidays stresses you out, give yourself permission to take a break this year. Identifying sources of joy for yourself and your family will be key to maintaining positive mental health during this time.

2. Focus on what is within your control

During times of crisis, it’s very easy to start feeling overwhelmed as there is heightened focus on things outside of your control. This ultimately leads to anxiety, depression, along with feelings of helplessness during an already difficult time. Shifting your mindset to focus on what is within your control and where you can make an impact with others will help you better manage your mental health during the holidays.

On a practical basis, this could mean something as simple as writing a list with two columns. On one side, list the things that are within your control (i.e. your decisions, your actions, or your activities). On the other, list things outside your control (i.e. other peoples’ choices or expectations in relation to the holidays or the pandemic). Now, focus your energy on the items within your control.