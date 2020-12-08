Chadwick Boseman and BTS had the top tweets of 2020

2020 has been a hell of a year. And as usual, people turned to Twitter to play their part in the discourse surrounding global events. And now with 2020 (thankfully) almost at a close, Twitter itself is looking back on the year that was by revealing its top tweets and trends from one of the worst years on record.
While billions of tweets were sent, two stood out above all the rest in 2020. The first is a tweet sent from the late Chadwick Boseman’s account shortly after he passed away from colon cancer in August. The tweet, embedded below, was not only the most retweeted of the year (3.1 million and counting), but the most-liked tweet of all time at 7.5 million likes as of this writing.
— Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) August 29, 2020
The second-most popular tweet of the year was less melancholic. Matter of fact, it sent millions into a wild frenzy of excitement. That tweet came from the account of Korean boy band and worldwide sensation BTS. The tweet featured a video of BTS’s Jeon Jungkook singing a cover of American singer-songwriter Lauv’s “Never Not.” As of the time of this writing, the tweet has over 1.6 million retweets and over 3 million likes.
Never Not ???? pic.twitter.com/Ag9oUTJvrN
— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) May 2, 2020
Other tops tweets of the year include tweets about racism in America, the coronavirus pandemic, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris winning the 2020 presidential election, and Macaulay Culkin turning 40.
What a headline pic.twitter.com/x8GGKL0VMc
— ???? (@1kingmyles) May 28, 2020
Quarantine day 6. pic.twitter.com/er652Oy3Ki
— jamie (@gnuman1979) March 16, 2020
Congratulations to the Astronauts that left Earth today. Good choice
— Andy Milonakis (@andymilonakis) May 30, 2020
Hey guys, wanna feel old?
I'm 40.
You're welcome.
— Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 26, 2020
We did it, @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/oCgeylsjB4
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 7, 2020