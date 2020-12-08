Chadwick Boseman and BTS had the top tweets of 2020

2020 has been a hell of a year. And as usual, people turned to Twitter to play their part in the discourse surrounding global events. And now with 2020 (thankfully) almost at a close, Twitter itself is looking back on the year that was by revealing its top tweets and trends from one of the worst years on record.

While billions of tweets were sent, two stood out above all the rest in 2020. The first is a tweet sent from the late Chadwick Boseman’s account shortly after he passed away from colon cancer in August. The tweet, embedded below, was not only the most retweeted of the year (3.1 million and counting), but the most-liked tweet of all time at 7.5 million likes as of this writing.

The second-most popular tweet of the year was less melancholic. Matter of fact, it sent millions into a wild frenzy of excitement. That tweet came from the account of Korean boy band and worldwide sensation BTS. The tweet featured a video of BTS’s Jeon Jungkook singing a cover of American singer-songwriter Lauv’s “Never Not.” As of the time of this writing, the tweet has over 1.6 million retweets and over 3 million likes.

Other tops tweets of the year include tweets about racism in America, the coronavirus pandemic, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris winning the 2020 presidential election, and Macaulay Culkin turning 40.