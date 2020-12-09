To create art about a pandemic, these musicians teamed up from afar

This Sunday, a pair of musical collaborators are set to debut a televised performance of an album created during and inspired by the isolation of the coronavirus pandemic.

Composer Paola Prestini, based in New York, and singer-songwriter Magos Herrera, currently in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, created the album, titled Con Alma, while separated due to virus-related restrictions. And the performance, including live and prerecorded material, will be aired on New York public broadcaster WNET’s All Arts TV channel and website, as well as on Mexican public media. The event is a kind of quarantine-era version of an album release concert and, fittingly, is set to be coordinated via Zoom by a team including director Ashley Tata.

“I’ve been involved in some real-life events that are around a new album, a musician’s release of work in real life, so this feels like an online version of that or a broadcast version of that,” says Tata, who recently won critical acclaim for a live-streamed production of Mad Forest, a Caryl Churchill play set in Romania around the 1989 fall of Communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu.

The team will be working to mix together the broadcast with Andy Carluccio, whose pandemic-founded company Liminal Entertainment Technologies makes an app called StreamWeaver designed specifically for remote performances. Along with managing the transmission of audio and video feeds for live performances, it handles data protocols used for controlling production technology like light and sound systems. That lets designers and technicians manage equipment at productions even from across the planet.

Production staff working on the broadcast will be able to use StreamWeaver to remotely make adjustments during the show, even though they won’t physically be in Liminal’s D.C.-area studio, says Carluccio: “More hands can virtually be in our space to pull this event together.”

Herrera and Prestini have long collaborated on projects, including at the National Sawdust arts venue in Brooklyn, where Prestini is a cofounder and artistic director and Herrera is an artistic adviser. As they began talking about their experiences during the pandemic, they discussed ways to try to capture this strange era musically.

“Really from there, a very beautiful process of collaboration and talking and themes began to play out,” Prestini says. “The most profound theme is [of] artistic and spiritual communion in times of isolation.”