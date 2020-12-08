Reid Hoffman-backed voter data startup Alloy plans to transfer tools ahead of shutdown

Alloy , the would-be Democratic voter data juggernaut backed by LinkedIn billionaire Reid Hoffman, says it intends to transfer the majority of the technology it developed to Civitech , another progressive get-out-the-vote tools provider.

Alloy launched in February 2020 with lofty ambitions to build a bigger and better voter data repository for Democratic candidates and causes. But the startup announced on November 20—less than a year from its coming-out—that it would be winding down operations in 2021.

In Democratic circles, there was a perception that Alloy—flush with Silicon Valley cash, talent, and ethos—believed it could solve Democrats’ most serious voter data challenges, and a concern that Alloy intended to own and control the party’s voter data. This distrust and suspicion may have been a key factor in Alloy’s decision to cease operations next year.

Alloy and Civitech have signed a nonbinding letter of intent, but many of the details, including financial terms, are still being worked out. Austin-based Civitech is exploring its options for offering positions to Washington, D.C.-based Alloy’s employees.

“We’re excited to enter into negotiations with Civitech as potential stewards of Alloy’s technology and that our initial engagement has been grounded in a mutual commitment to keeping Alloy products radically affordable and accessible to the entire ecosystem,” said Alloy cofounder Haley Van Dyck in a statement.

During its short time in operation, Alloy assembled an impressive team of engineers and data scientists, and created some truly useful data tools for get-out-the-vote efforts. For example, the startup built a tool that informs campaigns about newly registered voters to whom they can reach out. It also can provide reports on eligible but unregistered voters who might be persuaded to register and vote for a progressive candidate or cause.

The Alloy data tools will be complementary to Civitech’s existing tools, says Alloy’s communication and politics director Luis Miranda. Civitech already offers tools to facilitate voter registration, and now will be able to integrate Alloy’s Verify API to follow registrations through processing by the state to make sure they’re not lost or rejected. Collectively, Democratic campaigns and progressive groups used Alloy’s Verify API to do 23 million voter registration status checks in the run-up to November 3. Civitech also built an online tool called BallotCurt that let voters in the battleground states of Florida, Georgia, and Michigan fix signature problems with their mail-in ballots to make sure they were accepted and counted.