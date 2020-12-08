This short film satirizes the emptiness of a ‘perfect’ #MeToo-era apology

Around the height of the media attention surrounding the #MeToo movement, filmmaker Artemis Shaw began to track the public apologies issued by accused abusers.

“I was really struck by how a lot of the early apologies were truly poorly executed from a PR perspective,” she says. “My favorite was the Mario Batali one where he concluded with a recipe for pizza crust cinnamon rolls.”

But over time, Shaw saw how those apologies became “successful at weaponizing language from the movement itself,” Shaw says, “while still never actually fessing up to doing anything wrong.”

And so she channeled that critique into her short film Real Talk, a satire on both the commodification of assault survivors’ trauma and the hollowness of the apologies they’re given.

Real Talk follows up-and-coming singer Natalie as she prepares to confront the producer who exhibited grossly inappropriate behavior during a recording session. The showdown takes place on the fictional talk show ‘Real Talk.’ But the power Natalie stepped on the stage with is rapidly leeched by the producer’s ultra-slick mea culpa that the audience, and the show’s female host, swallow whole.

While most public apologies play out on social media, Shaw was intentional in staging her short within the framework of a talk show “because the audience is very tangible,” she says. “I liked that it felt like a Greek chorus.”